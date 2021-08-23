Left Menu

Two held by CISF with bullets at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:45 IST
Two held by CISF with bullets at Delhi airport
  • Country:
  • India

Two passengers, travelling separately, were held by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying live bullets in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Monday.

Both the interceptions took place on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In the first case, a senior official said, two bullets of 5.56 mm caliber were recovered from an Indian passenger travelling to Dubai on board an Emirates flight.

In the second instance, four live bullets of 7.65 mm caliber were recovered from a Guwahati-bound passenger during security check.

The second passenger had to board an Air Asia flight but he was offloaded after the recovery of the bullets, the official said.

As carrying arms and ammunition inside an aircraft is banned and after the passengers could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, they were handed over to the local police that booked them under sections of the Arms Act, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing a counter-terrorist cover to the IGI Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021