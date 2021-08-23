Left Menu

Delhi reports 17 fresh COVID-19 infections; lowest in 2021

With only 17 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Monday recorded its lowest number of fresh infections this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:47 IST
Delhi reports 17 fresh COVID-19 infections; lowest in 2021
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With only 17 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Monday recorded its lowest number of fresh infections this year. The national capital's positivity rate today was reported to be 0.04 per cent, and with 374 active cases, the total cases in Delhi stand at 14,37,334, informed the Delhi Health Department.

For the fourth consecutive day, Delhi has not recorded a single Covid fatality. The cumulative death toll of COVID-19 stands at 25,079. As many as 41 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,881 and the recovery rate to 98.22 per cent.

The Delhi Health Department also reported that of the 46,251 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 7,966 were rapid antigen tests and 38,285 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests. The number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi crossed 1.23 crore (1,23,17,272), including 2,566 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of those who received the shots in the last 24 hours, 825 were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,741 were inoculated with the second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021