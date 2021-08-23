Top Russian, U.S. security officials discuss Afghanistan -TASS
Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed Afghanistan and cyber security cooperation with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the security agency as saying.
