U.S. blacklists Eritrean individual linked to Ethiopia's Tigray -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:51 IST
The United States on Monday imposed human rights-related sanctions on an Eritrean individual it linked to Ethiopia's Tigray region, where conflict has killed thousands of people, according to the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website.

The United States has repeatedly called for Eritrean troops to pull out from Tigray. Monday's action blacklisted Eritrean Filipos Woldeyohannes, according to the Treasury website.

