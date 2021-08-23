Left Menu

Man throws petrol-filled bottle over Mumbai airport boundary wall, held

The bottle was spotted by a CISF personnel on Wednesday, the Vakola police station official said.Palekar, who claimed he had done it as mischief, was arrested on Sunday under section 336 endangering life or personal safety of others of the IPC and was later released on bail, he informed.

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a petrol-filled bottle over the boundary wall of the Mumbai Airport in Santacruz East area, police said on Monday.

An official said the accused, identified as Ganesh Palekar (29), threw the bottle from Ganodevi slums along the airport wall after his motorcycle broke down nearby. ''He removed petrol from his two-wheeler into a small bottle and threw it into the airside area of the airport. It landed on a road inside the airport boundary, around a kilometre away from the runway. The bottle was spotted by a CISF personnel on Wednesday,'' the Vakola police station official said.

Palekar, who claimed he had done it as mischief, was arrested on Sunday under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and was later released on bail, he informed.

