Arms seized, two arms dealers nabbed in Assam

The Assam Police and BSF on Monday in a joint operation seized a cache of arms and arrested two suspected arms dealers from Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Border Security Force in a statement said that acting on a specific input its intelligence branch regarding dealing of the consignment of arms at Badarpur Station Road, a special operation was planned and launched.

The Karimganj district police tweeted that an arms smuggling racket has been busted and the timely intervention prevented the weapons from falling into wrong hands.

''A joint operation by Badarpur PS team & @BSF_India today has led to recovery of 4 pistols (7.65 mm) along with magazines & 1 pen pistol,'' Sarma, who is also the state home minister, tweeted.

In the operation two accused persons were nabbed, he added.

''At about 1130 hrs, the joint operation party of BSF and Badarpur Police noticed some suspected activities of the two persons in front of PNB Bank, Badarpur, near Hanuman Mandir at Station Road. The operation party without losing time immediately caught the duo,'' the BSF statement said.

During preliminary questioning, the apprehended persons revealed their identities and they were found to be hailing from Assam and Nagaland, the BSF said.

''Both the apprehended person along with seized items have been handed over to Police Station Badarpur for further legal action as per the law of the land,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)