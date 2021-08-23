One Afghan killed, several hurt in exchange of gun fire at Kabul airport - U.S. military

One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several wounded during an exchange of gunfire outside Kabul airport, but no U.S. personnel were hurt, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday.

"The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did U.S. and coalition troops," the statement said.

Advertisement

"One member of the Afghan forces was killed by the hostile actor; several Afghans were wounded during the exchange. The wounded are being treated at an airfield hospital and are reported to be in stable condition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)