U.S. blacklists Eritrean individual linked to Ethiopia's Tigray -Treasury website
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:10 IST
The United States on Monday imposed human rights-related sanctions on an Eritrean individual it linked to Ethiopia's Tigray region, where conflict has killed thousands of people, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The United States has repeatedly called for Eritrean troops to pull out from Tigray. Monday's action blacklisted Eritrean Filipos Woldeyohannes, according to the Treasury website.
