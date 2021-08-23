J-K: Militants hurl grenade on CRPF bunker, one injured

A CRPF personnel was injured after militants hurled a grenade on a bunker of the paramilitary force in Safakadal locality of the city on Monday, officials said.

Around 7:55 pm, militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near Aali Masjid in Safakadal area here, they said.

The CRPF personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosion, the officials said. PTI SSB MIJ ANB ANB

