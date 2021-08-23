Left Menu

Tribal man injured in bear attack in Jharkhand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:33 IST
Tribal man injured in bear attack in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old tribal man was injured after being attacked by a bear in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), a forest officer said on Monday.

The man was attacked when he had ventured into Henar forest in search of his cow on Sunday evening, he said.

PTR Deputy Director Mukesh Kumar said that the bear had attacked the man, seriously injuring his leg, while she was moving around with her cubs.

He was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Latehar District Hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is stated to be out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021