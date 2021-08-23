Tribal man injured in bear attack in Jharkhand

A 35-year-old tribal man was injured after being attacked by a bear in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), a forest officer said on Monday.

The man was attacked when he had ventured into Henar forest in search of his cow on Sunday evening, he said.

PTR Deputy Director Mukesh Kumar said that the bear had attacked the man, seriously injuring his leg, while she was moving around with her cubs.

He was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Latehar District Hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is stated to be out of danger.

