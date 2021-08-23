MP HC issues notice to EC on plea seeking holding of bypolls after COVID-19 third wave

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission (EC) on a petition seeking direction on holding bypolls to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats after a possible third wave of COVID-19 was over.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice VK Shukla was hearing a petition filed by a social outfit called Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, through its members Dr PG Najpandey and Rajat Bhargava, the petitioner's counsel, Dinesh Upadhyay, said.

The plea claimed the EC had earlier said local bodies polls were not possible in the state due to a possible third wave of the infections.

The plea contended that the bypolls may prove to be a super-spreader here as was the case with some states which went to polls recently, Upadhyay said.

Therefore, the petitioner had sought that the HC direct EC to hold bypolls to one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats after a possible third wave of infections is over, he said.

The court will hear the case next on September 8.

