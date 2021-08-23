Bank official commits suicide

A 28-year-old bank official allegedly committed suicide on Monday by setting himself ablaze at a building adjacent to his residence, police said. The man, who was a bachelor, was employed in nationalised bank near here, they said. The locals and relatives found smoke and fire coming out of the building, went in and saw him on fire. Police said the man doused kerosene over his body and set himself ablaze.

His family was away attending a wedding of a relative when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)