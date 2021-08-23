Left Menu

Bank official commits suicide

A 28-year-old bank official allegedly committed suicide on Monday by setting himself ablaze at a building adjacent to his residence, police said. The man, who was a bachelor, was employed in nationalised bank near here, they said. Police said the man doused kerosene over his body and set himself ablaze.His family was away attending a wedding of a relative when the incident occurred.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:01 IST
Bank official commits suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old bank official allegedly committed suicide on Monday by setting himself ablaze at a building adjacent to his residence, police said. The man, who was a bachelor, was employed in nationalised bank near here, they said. The locals and relatives found smoke and fire coming out of the building, went in and saw him on fire. Police said the man doused kerosene over his body and set himself ablaze.

His family was away attending a wedding of a relative when the incident occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021