Left Menu

Arms seized, dealers nabbed in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:05 IST
Arms seized, dealers nabbed in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police and BSF on Monday in a joint operation seized a cache of arms from Karimganj district and arrested two suspected arms dealers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During preliminary questioning, the apprehended persons revealed their identities and they were found to be hailing from Assam and Nagaland, the BSF said.

''A joint operation by Badarpur PS team & @BSF_India today has led to recovery of 4 pistols (7.65 mm) along with magazines & 1 pen pistol,'' Sarma, who is also the state home minister, tweeted.

The Karimganj district police also tweeted that an arms smuggling racket has been busted and the timely intervention prevented the weapons from falling into wrong hands.

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a statement said that acting on a specific input of the intelligence branch of the force regarding dealing of the consignment of arms at Badarpur Station Road, a special operation was planned and launched.

''At about 1130 hrs, the joint operation party of BSF and Badarpur Police noticed some suspected activities of the two persons in front of PNB Bank, Badarpur, near Hanuman Mandir at Station Road. The operation party without losing time immediately caught the duo,'' it added.

''Both the apprehended persons along with seized items have been handed over to police Station Badarpur for further legal action as per the law of the land,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021