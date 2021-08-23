Left Menu

Shooting in Denver nightlife zone leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

PTI | Denver | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:12 IST
Shooting in Denver nightlife zone leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded
  • Country:
  • United States

One man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver's nightlife district just as bars were closing over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 am (local time) Sunday on a corner near a music hall and a nightclub in the city's Lower Downtown area.

The identity of the man who died was not made publicand no arrests were made, police said in a tweet. Authorities did not say if they had identified a suspect or suspects.

None of the people who were wounded had injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

The killing came just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans left the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.

