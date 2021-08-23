BRIEF-FDA Says Not Recommending Children Below Age 12 Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine At This Time
Food and Drug Administration:
* FDA'S ACTING COMMISSIONER SAYS NOT RECOMMENDING CHILDREN BELOW 12 YEARS OF AGE GET PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE AT THIS TIME
* FDA SAYS MORE DATA NEEDED TO BE CERTAIN PFIZER VACCINE IS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN Further company coverage:
