BRIEF-FDA Says Not Recommending Children Below Age 12 Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine At This Time

Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA'S ACTING COMMISSIONER SAYS NOT RECOMMENDING CHILDREN BELOW 12 YEARS OF AGE GET PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE AT THIS TIME

Advertisement

* FDA SAYS MORE DATA NEEDED TO BE CERTAIN PFIZER VACCINE IS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)