Pune civic sub engineer held for bribery by Maha ACB

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:20 IST
A Pune Municipal Corporation sub-engineer was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for clearing bills of a construction contractor, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Monday.

Sudhir Sonawane (39), attached to the street department of the civic body, demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from a contractor to clear bills, and was held in a trap while accepting Rs 40,000, he said.

The official said a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Shivajinagar police station.

