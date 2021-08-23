Left Menu

Woman held for burglary in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:33 IST
Woman held for burglary in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been arrested for alleged burglary and stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from her possession, a police spokesman said on Monday here.

He said police received a complaint from Ghulam Jeelani Khan, a resident of Kokerbagh Malbagh in Soura, stating that some unknown person/persons stole gold ornaments from his residence.

A case was registered, investigation initiated and a special investigation team constituted, the spokesman said.

During the course of the probe, police officers took assistance of modern techniques to zero in on one suspect, the spokesman said.

During questioning, the accused woman accepted her involvement in the crime, he said.

The woman was arrested and shifted to a women's police station where she remains in custody.

On her disclosure, the spokesman said, the investigating team were able to recover stolen items worth about Rs 60 lakh including gold jewellery, gold coins, gold biscuits, gold pen drives, branded wrist watches, etc.

Further investigation is in progress, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021