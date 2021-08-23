Woman held for burglary in Srinagar

A woman has been arrested for alleged burglary and stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from her possession, a police spokesman said on Monday here.

He said police received a complaint from Ghulam Jeelani Khan, a resident of Kokerbagh Malbagh in Soura, stating that some unknown person/persons stole gold ornaments from his residence.

A case was registered, investigation initiated and a special investigation team constituted, the spokesman said.

During the course of the probe, police officers took assistance of modern techniques to zero in on one suspect, the spokesman said.

During questioning, the accused woman accepted her involvement in the crime, he said.

The woman was arrested and shifted to a women's police station where she remains in custody.

On her disclosure, the spokesman said, the investigating team were able to recover stolen items worth about Rs 60 lakh including gold jewellery, gold coins, gold biscuits, gold pen drives, branded wrist watches, etc.

Further investigation is in progress, he said.

