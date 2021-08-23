Biden administration defends eviction ban at U.S. Supreme Court
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place a federal ban on evictions while litigation over its legality unfolds at the high court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- U.S. Supreme Court
Advertisement