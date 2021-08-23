AP 'capitals': HC adjourns case to Nov 15

Amaravati, Aug 23 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned to November 15, the hearing on the petitions challenging the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s move to establish three capitals for the state.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, accepted the petitioners’ request and adjourned the hearing to November in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

More than 100 petitions have been filed challenging the state government's decision to establish three capitals.

After prolonged hearings and counters, the regular hearing in the matter was put off following the transfer of then Chief Justice J K Maheswari.

In May, the matter was further adjourned to August 23 because of the COVID-19 second wave.

The High Court constituted a three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice N Jayasurya to hear the batch of petitions.

When the case was taken up on Monday, lawyers for the petitioners sought further adjournment, citing the growing COVID-19 cases.

The government side left the decision to the Bench, which then posted the matter to November 15.

Reacting to this, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana wondered what prompted the petitioners to seek an adjournment.

''I am unable to understand whether there is any evil intention behind this. Where was the need for them to seek an adjournment,? the Minister asked.

He maintained that the government was committed to establishing three capitals for the state.

''We will convince the court and with its orders go to Visakhapatnam,'' Botsa asserted.

In June 2020, the Jagan government enacted the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 with the intention of making Visakhapatnam the state’s Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judicial Capital and limiting Amaravati as the Legislative Capital.

Thousands of farmers who gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for setting up the state capital in Amaravati, challenged the government’s decision and filed a bunch of petitions, praying that Amaravati alone be retained as the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)