Left Menu

AP 'capitals': HC adjourns case to Nov 15

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:36 IST
AP 'capitals': HC adjourns case to Nov 15
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Aug 23 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned to November 15, the hearing on the petitions challenging the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s move to establish three capitals for the state.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, accepted the petitioners’ request and adjourned the hearing to November in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

More than 100 petitions have been filed challenging the state government's decision to establish three capitals.

After prolonged hearings and counters, the regular hearing in the matter was put off following the transfer of then Chief Justice J K Maheswari.

In May, the matter was further adjourned to August 23 because of the COVID-19 second wave.

The High Court constituted a three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice N Jayasurya to hear the batch of petitions.

When the case was taken up on Monday, lawyers for the petitioners sought further adjournment, citing the growing COVID-19 cases.

The government side left the decision to the Bench, which then posted the matter to November 15.

Reacting to this, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana wondered what prompted the petitioners to seek an adjournment.

''I am unable to understand whether there is any evil intention behind this. Where was the need for them to seek an adjournment,? the Minister asked.

He maintained that the government was committed to establishing three capitals for the state.

''We will convince the court and with its orders go to Visakhapatnam,'' Botsa asserted.

In June 2020, the Jagan government enacted the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 with the intention of making Visakhapatnam the state’s Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judicial Capital and limiting Amaravati as the Legislative Capital.

Thousands of farmers who gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for setting up the state capital in Amaravati, challenged the government’s decision and filed a bunch of petitions, praying that Amaravati alone be retained as the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021