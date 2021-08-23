Left Menu

Man's body with bullet in head found in Greater Noida flat

A 32-year-old mans body has been found with a bullet shot in the head at a flat in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Monday.The body was found on Sunday night at a high-rise society in the Surajpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Harish Chander said.The deceased has been identified as Pawan alias Jassi who lived in the flat on rent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-08-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 21:42 IST
Man's body with bullet in head found in Greater Noida flat
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man's body has been found with a bullet shot in the head at a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The body was found on Sunday night at a high-rise society in the Surajpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

''The deceased has been identified as Pawan alias Jassi who lived in the flat on rent. Prior to him, a police sub-inspector had rented this flat. The SI had moved out of the flat after his transfer,'' DCP Chander said.

''As per information gathered so far, Pawan would some times come to stay in this flat. On Saturday also, he had come there with a few friends and allegedly they had some drinks. Liquor bottles have been collected from the flat,” he said.

The officer said the body was found on Sunday night with a bullet injury on the head. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the spot and the police are probing the case from all angles, including murder and suicide.

An FIR has been registered in the case on the basis of a complaint from Pawan's family against three accused and multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021