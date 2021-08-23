WB govt to support tribals in every possible way : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the government will support the tribal population in the state in every possible way for their development and is working to ensure their forest rights.

She said the budget for the Tribal Development Council has increased six fold since the inception of the body in 2013 besides the launching of schemes to help the tribals.

''We are trying to support the tribal population in every possible way. The government has started pension schemes for them like Jai Bangla, Jai Johar, and Lakhmi Bhandar minimum support scheme. We are also trying to ensure their forest rights so that no one can take away their forests from them,'' Banerjee said at a meeting of senior government officers and representatives of the Tribal Development Council. The last meeting of the council was held in March 2020.

''Our government started the Council in 2013. We have decided to set up 500 tribal schools where students will be taught in Oli Chiki language, besides 200 schools for Rajbanshis, 100 English medium schools and two schools for Kamtapuri students. ''Apart from this, we will also set up Kurmi, Hindi, Gorkha, Nepali, Sadgiri, Kurmali, Lepcha, Urdu language schools once the syllabus is finalised,'' she added. The Council meetings, due to be held every six months, could not held for about one and half years due to the COVID pandemic and the state assembly poll, Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)