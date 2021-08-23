Defence Minister to hand over indigenous multimode grenades to Army

Showcasing the indigenous ability to produce high-quality weapon systems, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would hand over a consignment of Made in India multimode grenades to the Indian Army in Nagpur on Tuesday. "The Defence Minister would be presenting a consignment of these grenades to the Indian Army. Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane would be receiving this consignment on behalf of the force," an army official said.

The consignment is a part of the order for ten lakh multi-node grenades developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by the Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) of Nagpur. Ministry of Defence (MoD) had signed a contract with EEL, Nagpur for the supply of 10,00,000 Multi-Mode hand grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 409 crore. These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War II vintage, in use with the Indian Army.

The Multi-Mode Hand Grenade has been designed by DRDO and Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL). The grenades have a distinctive design and can be used in both offensive and defensive modes.

This project also showcased a public-private partnership under the Government of India enabling self-reliance in ammunition technologies and accomplishes 100 per cent indigenous content. (ANI)

