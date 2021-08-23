Left Menu

PTI | Olomouc | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:22 IST
Five Indians in round of 16 of ITTF Czech Open
Five Indian paddlers including star player G Sathiyan on Monday reached the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Czech International Open here.

Sathiyan blanked Tomas Koldas 4-0 to enter the round of 16.

The other Indians who advanced in the men's singles were Jeet Chandra, who beat Alexandre Robinot 4-2, and Snehit Suravajjala, who defeated Samuel Walker 4-2.

In the women's singles, Archana Kamath won in seven games (4-3) against Marketa Sevcikova. Sreeja Akula got the better of Katsiaryna Baravok 4-0 to reach the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

