Delhi: Man held for killing wife following fight

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 47-year-old wife following a fight with her, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, Santosh, lived with her husband Vijender in Haryana's Sonipat. After a fight with her husband, she came to her brother's house in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area area a few days before Rakshabandhan, they said.

Advertisement

The police said Santosh's husband also arrived at her brother's house but they picked up fight here as well. The two have been married for 10 years and it's their second marriage, they said. According to the police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Vijender allegedly beat his wife following a fight between them. On Saturday morning, the woman was found lying unconscious in her room at her brother's place, a senior police officer said.

The police suspect that she was later strangulated to death using her 'dupatta'. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of murder was registered and the man was arrested, he added.

Vijender is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, police said, adding a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The body of the woman was handed over to her family after post-mortem on Sunday. The accused worked with Delhi Jal Board as a pump operator on contractual basis, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)