Southern command felicitates Neeraj Chopra and service Olympians: defence PRO

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and other service Olympians were felicitated by the southern command here in Maharashtra, a defence PRO said.

''Army Commander, Southern Command, Lt Gen J S Nain, AVSM, SM, felicitates service Olympians including #NeerajChopra at Pune and encouraged them to achieve greater success and bring more glories to the Army and the Nation,'' the PRO, Defence, Pune tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Chopra, who is subedar in the Indian Army, was welcomed on his arrival in Pune. He will be felicitated at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune at the hands of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to a release issued by the defence PRO, the visit of the defence minister and the felicitation ceremony at the ASI is likely to take place on August 27.

Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Rajnath Singh's visit to the ASI was deferred to Tuesday ''due to unavoidable circumstances and any inconvenience is deeply regretted''.

It had noted that all armed forces personnel who represented India in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, including javelin thrower Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion.

