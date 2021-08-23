Infosys gets time till Sept 15 to resolve glitches in e-filing portal of Income Tax Department
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given Infosys time till September 15 to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department after the meeting with the company's CEO Salil Parekh on Monday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given Infosys time till September 15 to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department after the meeting with the company's CEO Salil Parekh on Monday. She conveyed deep disappointment and concerns of the Government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal even after two and half months since its launch, which was also delayed, and has sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers.
The Ministry of Finance emphasized that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much-delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured. Parekh was also sensitized on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal.
To this, Parekh explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. Further, he said, "Over 750 team members are working on this project and Pravin Rao, the COO of Infosys, is personally overseeing this project."
He also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for the taxpayers on the portal. Earlier on June 22, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged concerns in the new Income-Tax portal in a meeting with Infosys officials and urged them to address these issues. (ANI)
