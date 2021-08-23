Maha: Two women of family killed after truck rams into two-wheeler
A 58-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were killed while three others, including two children, were seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling on here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police arrested the truck driver and registered a case, he said.
- Country:
- India
A 58-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were killed while three others, including two children, were seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling on here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The family of five was returning to their home after celebrating the Rakhi festival at their relative's place at Mohpa in Kalmeshwar tehsil when the incident occurred at the Naya Katol Naka Chowk on Sunday night, an official said. The deceased are identified as Maya Deshbhratar and her daughter-in-law Karishma Deshbhratar (30). Police arrested the truck driver and registered a case, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Maya Deshbhratar
- Kalmeshwar
- Mohpa
- Naya
- Karishma Deshbhratar
ALSO READ
Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in live webcast.
45 cases of delta plus variant reported in Maharashtra so far: Govt
'Hindu religion in danger,' BJP MLA Nitish Rane hits out at Maharashtra govt over Ganesh Utsav guidelines
Maharashtra govt eases Covid restrictions in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad
RAI urges Maharashtra govt to allow reopening of malls, multiplexes