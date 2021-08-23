Maha: Nagpur university's chemistry HOD jumps to death

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University's HOD of Chemistry Jyotsna Meshram allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a building here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. Meshram (56), was a resident of Ashtavinayak Nagar, Jayatala, in the city. According to police, Mehram had returned to Nagpur eight days back after meeting her son who is based in the USA. ''Meshram was the wife of late Sudhir Meshram, former Vice-Chancellor of Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra Jalgaon University. She had come to live with her aunt at the ninth floor flat of the Fortune apartment. Around 4.30 am on Monday, she jumped from the gallery of the kitchen. She died immediately after landing on the ground,'' an official said. A security guard rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and spotted Meshram lying in a pool of blood. Meshram's husband died in March this year, the official said, adding that she might have ended her life due to stress. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

