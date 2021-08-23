Paper leak: Haryana govt tables Bill in Assembly, proposes jail term up to 10 years

The Haryana government on Monday introduced a Bill in the state Assembly, proposing jail term up to 10 years for offences related to paper leak.

The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021 will be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

The Bill, tabled by Chief Minister M L Khattar, also proposes attachment of property of the convicted persons for the recovery of fine.

As per its provisions, if any person in conspiracy with the examination authority or otherwise indulges or attempts to indulge in unfair means or contravenes any of the provision of the Act, he shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term ranging from seven to 10 years a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh.

If any person entrusted with the duty to conduct public exams, contravenes or attempts or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to seven years and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh and more than Rs 3 lakh.

The government has been under persistent opposition attack in the wake of repeated leaks of question paper and answer keys of various recruitment examinations.

Over 15 people were recently arrested in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana Police constable recruitment examination held on August 7.

The Congress had demanded a high-court monitored CBI probe into the case.

Amid reports of a paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had earlier this month cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of police constables.

The Congress has alleged that there have been 28 incidents of paper leak in the state.

Meanwhile, the other bills, which were introduced in the House on Monday and will be taken up for discussion on Tuesday are Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill 2021, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority Bill, 2021 and the Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House also passed five bills, which were tabled in the Assembly on Friday. These include the Haryana Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Under the provisions of the Bill, the Haryana Lokayukta will draw salary without pension drawn from the earlier service.

The Haryana Enterprise Promotion (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 proposes to simplify the regulatory framework to assist investors in speedy implementation of projects in the state.

