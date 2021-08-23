Left Menu

Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Afghanistan evacuation efforts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, emphasizing the importance of close coordination in handling the current crisis as well as Afghanistan policy, the White House said.

"They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said, in advance of a G7 virtual leaders meeting on Tuesday.

