SGPC to print Guru Granth Sahib’s 'saroops' abroad

The SGPC has decided to set up presses abroad to print 'saroops', copies of holy scriptures Guru Granth Sahib. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex gurdwara body, will also arrange for sending the holy 'saroops' of Sikhs holy book with due respect and 'maryada' (code of conduct) by road to different states in the country.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the 'Sangat' (Sikh community) from different countries keep demanding copies of Guru Granth Sahib for Gurdwara Sahibs there, and accordingly, it has been decided to establish printing presses in foreign countries.

''The decision has been taken after a long discussion. Due to the problems faced in sending the holy 'saroops' abroad and the fears of the breach of 'maryada', Sri Guru Granth Sahib's saroops will be printed in different countries under the supervision of SGPC. “Along with the United States of America (USA) and Canada, the printing presses would also be established in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The support of the local Sangat and Gurdwara Management Committees will be taken for this task,'' said Kaur.

She said in whichever countries, the printing presses will be established, the holy 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib would be sent by road to neighbouring countries from there as per the requirement. She also said the demand for 100 holy 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib for different Gurdwaras in Gujarat has also been accepted and in this regard, the SGPC would itself take the holy ‘saroops’ to Gujarat by a special bus.

Kaur, meanwhile, welcomed the Pakistan government’s reported decision to allow the Sangat to visit and pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and appealed to the government of India to give allow the Indian Sikhs to visit the shrine by opening the Kartarpur corridor as soon as possible.

She said the SGPC had also written letters to the Centre several times earlier in this regard.

''The Kartarpur Sahib corridor, closed due to COVID-19, should be reopened immediately and the decision should be taken especially before the 'passing-away anniversary' of Sri Guru Nanak Dev,'' she said.

Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from the next month with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22.

SGPC president said it has also been decided to display a portrait of Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, in the Central Sikh Museum. Dhaliwal, the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff's office in the USA, was gunned down during a routine traffic stop in Houston in 2019.

