Left Menu

EU to start talks on security, migration amid Afghanistan turmoil

Experts will start looking into the possible effects on migration, assistance to key neighbouring countries as well as security-related issues on Tuesday, he told Reuters, followed by a meeting of EU ambassadors on Thursday. The Slovenian EU presidency aims to convene an extraordinary meeting of home affairs ministers shortly to discuss the situation, Interior Minister Ales Hojs said last week after the Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:05 IST
EU to start talks on security, migration amid Afghanistan turmoil

The European Union will kick off discussions this week on what consequences recent developments in Afghanistan may have for security and migration in the 27-nation bloc, a spokesman for the Slovenian EU presidency said on Monday. Experts will start looking into the possible effects on migration, assistance to key neighbouring countries as well as security-related issues on Tuesday, he told Reuters, followed by a meeting of EU ambassadors on Thursday.

The Slovenian EU presidency aims to convene an extraordinary meeting of home affairs ministers shortly to discuss the situation, Interior Minister Ales Hojs said last week after the Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital Kabul. Slovenia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning the country chairs meetings of ministers from EU states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021