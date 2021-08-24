Person on no-fly list flown to UK from Afghanistan - Sky

An individual on Britain's "no-fly" list has been flown from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom on a British military plane as part of evacuation efforts from Kabul airport, Sky News reported on Monday. The unidentified individual was flown into Birmingham in central England, Sky said.

The "no-fly" list was brought in to prevent those considered to be suspected militants or to pose a security threat from travelling to Britain. It was not clear what had happened to the individual, Sky said, but cited government sources as saying that the fact the person had been identified showed the watchlist was working.

There was no immediate comment from the British government.

