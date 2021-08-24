Left Menu

DSP incharge for Sirsa dera head's security suspended

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail of Haryanas Rohtak district and was taken to the Delhi hospital as the required tests were not available in Rohtak.Police officer Shamsher Singh, who was in-charge of the security arrangements for the Sirsa dera head, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, a government order issued on Monday said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:16 IST
DSP incharge for Sirsa dera head's security suspended
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Monday placed under suspension a DSP-rank official, against whom senior police officers had recently recommended departmental action for alleged lapse related to the security of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Though the order did not mention the reason for Shamsher Singh’s suspension, the action against him has come days after the dera head was taken to AIIMS in Delhi under heavy police escort for some tests. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail of Haryana's Rohtak district and was taken to the Delhi hospital as the required tests were not available in Rohtak.

Police officer Shamsher Singh, who was in-charge of the security arrangements for the Sirsa dera head, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, a government order issued on Monday said. The dera chief, 53, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The dera chief has been facing some health issues recently. Earlier, he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for some tests. He spent a few days at the private facility. Earlier in May, he was admitted to the PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021