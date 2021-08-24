Left Menu

Search operation for missing Army pilot enters 21st day in Kathua

To facilitate the same, the Indian Army has also created a large floating platform to launch all diving operations and special equipment for the search, he said.Various agencies like NDRF, Civilian experts and Dam authorities have also been incorporated into the search operations.Indian Navy has been constantly upscaling and upgrading the equipment being used for this search and salvage operation, he said.The Indian Army is fully committed to retrieving the second crew member of the ill-fated helicopter, he said, the Army empathises with the grief of relatives of the crew.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:54 IST
Search operation for missing Army pilot enters 21st day in Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing search operation to trace one of the two missing pilots of an Indian Army helicopter that crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, entered 21st day on Monday without any luck, officials said.

Twelve days after the fatal crash of the helicopter in the expansive lake, the body of one pilot, Lieutenant Colonel A S Baath, was recovered on August 7 from the water body while the search is on for the second pilot, they said.

''The search operation for the pilot and ALH MK-II Rudra chopper, which crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam on August 3, is going on in full swing,'' Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said. He said the Defence forces are employing the best of equipment and resources available in the country to locate the wreckage.

The Submarine Rescue Unit of Navy has deployed remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROUV), handheld navigation system with sonar, side scanner sonar with echo sensor, divers propulsion vehicle and multi-beam sonar, besides other equipment.

In addition, Special Commandos' Forces along with Marcos of the Indian Navy are carrying out continuous diving in the areas being identified through technical means, he added. To facilitate the same, the Indian Army has also created a large floating platform to launch all diving operations and special equipment for the search, he said.

Various agencies like NDRF, Civilian experts and Dam authorities have also been incorporated into the search operations.

Indian Navy has been constantly upscaling and upgrading the equipment being used for this search and salvage operation, he said.

The Indian Army is fully committed to retrieving the second crew member of the ill-fated helicopter, he said, the Army empathises with the grief of relatives of the crew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021