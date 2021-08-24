3 girls, who were trafficked, forced into prostitution, rescued from Delhi's Narela

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said three girls who were allegedly trafficked and forced into prostitution have been rescued from outer Delhi's Narela area.

The DCW in a statement said these girls are from poor economic backgrounds and were trafficked on pretext of jobs. Police said they received a call last week from one of the victim's after which the three girls were rescued.

Advertisement

''We got a call from one of the victims. We responded to the call and recovered them. They are all minors. Legal action was taken and one of the accused, who is also a minor girl, was apprehended. As per the Juvenile Justice Board, proceedings were carried out against the accused,'' a senior police officer said.

A raid is being conducted to nab two other accused involved in the case, he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping, criminal intimidation, procuration of minor girls, trafficking and gangrape, and provisions of theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The DCW said it produced the girls before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they were sent to a shelter home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)