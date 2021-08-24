Left Menu

3 girls, who were trafficked, forced into prostitution, rescued from Delhi's Narela

Police said they received a call last week from one of the victims after which the three girls were rescued.We got a call from one of the victims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 00:59 IST
3 girls, who were trafficked, forced into prostitution, rescued from Delhi's Narela
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said three girls who were allegedly trafficked and forced into prostitution have been rescued from outer Delhi's Narela area.

The DCW in a statement said these girls are from poor economic backgrounds and were trafficked on pretext of jobs. Police said they received a call last week from one of the victim's after which the three girls were rescued.

''We got a call from one of the victims. We responded to the call and recovered them. They are all minors. Legal action was taken and one of the accused, who is also a minor girl, was apprehended. As per the Juvenile Justice Board, proceedings were carried out against the accused,'' a senior police officer said.

A raid is being conducted to nab two other accused involved in the case, he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping, criminal intimidation, procuration of minor girls, trafficking and gangrape, and provisions of theProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The DCW said it produced the girls before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after which they were sent to a shelter home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021