Soccer-French police put Nice stand off-limits after crowd trouble
French police said on Monday they will close the south stand at Nice soccer club's Allianz Riviera stadium for the next four home matches after crowd trouble at a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.
In a statement, the prefect for the region that includes Nice also said that anti-projectile fencing would be installed in front of the stand as soon as possible.
