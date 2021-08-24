Left Menu

Soccer-French police put Nice stand off-limits after crowd trouble

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 01:11 IST
French police said on Monday they will close the south stand at Nice soccer club's Allianz Riviera stadium for the next four home matches after crowd trouble at a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

In a statement, the prefect for the region that includes Nice also said that anti-projectile fencing would be installed in front of the stand as soon as possible.

