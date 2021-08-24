Former Giuliani associate Igor Fruman to change plea in campaign finance case
Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born businessman and former associate of Donald Trump's onetime lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, is expected to change his plea in a case accusing him and others of violating campaign finance laws.
A "change of plea" hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Manhattan federal court records. Fruman pleaded not guilty to an amended indictment last November.
