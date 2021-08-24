Former Giuliani associate Igor Fruman to change plea in campaign finance case

Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born businessman and former associate of Donald Trump's onetime lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, is expected to plead guilty in a U.S. case accusing him and others of violating campaign finance laws, court records show.

A "change of plea" hearing, which normally signals a forthcoming guilty plea, is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. Fruman was originally charged with three other defendants in October 2019, and pleaded not guilty to an amended indictment last November.

Prosecutors accused Fruman and Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas of concealing an illegal $325,000 donation they made to support Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. Lawyers for Fruman and Parnas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Giuliani and his lawyer did not immediately respond to similar requests.

