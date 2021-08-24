Left Menu

UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis

"We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper https://bit.ly/3ja5bgE. "We are pressing the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to agree some parameters on the way forward. We are working with vital regional partners like India and Pakistan", he added.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 02:10 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain will use all the means available to it to address a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper https://bit.ly/3ja5bgE.

"We are pressing the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to agree some parameters on the way forward. We are working with vital regional partners like India and Pakistan", he added. The Taliban seized power earlier this month from a U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.

