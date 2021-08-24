Left Menu

Biden expected to decide in 24 hours whether to extend Aug 31 deadline -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 03:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide within 24 hours whether to extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline in order to give the Pentagon time to prepare, an administration official said on Monday.

Biden was still mulling how to proceed but some of his advisers were arguing against extending the withdrawal deadline for security reasons, the official said. Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of G7 nations on Tuesday, the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

