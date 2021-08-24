U.S. House intel panel chair says Afghan evacuation not likely done by Aug. 31
U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline.
"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.
