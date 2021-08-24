Rugby-Australia to host rest of Rugby Championship after COVID-19 disruptions
Australia's northeastern state of Queensland will host eight Rugby Championship tests in double-headers over four weekends from September in a rejigged schedule following new COVID-19 restrictions across the country and in New Zealand. The Gold Coast will host round three (Sept. Rugby Championship schedule: Round Two Aug. 21: South Africa 29 v Argentina 10 - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date TBC: Australia v New Zealand - Perth Round Three Sept.
The Gold Coast will host round three (Sept. 12) and round six (Oct. 2) of the southern hemisphere competition, with Brisbane staging the fourth round (Sept. 18) and Townsville the fifth on Sept. 25. The All Blacks play Argentina, with Australia facing South Africa in the first double-header on the Gold Coast.
Rugby Australia said the second round match between Australia and the All Blacks originally scheduled for Perth on Aug. 28 would be rescheduled in coming days. Rugby Championship schedule:
Round Two Aug. 21: South Africa 29 v Argentina 10 - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Date TBC: Australia v New Zealand - Perth Round Three
Sept. 12: New Zealand v Argentina - Gold Coast Sept. 12: South Africa v Australia - Gold Coast
Round Four Sept. 18: Argentina v New Zealand - Brisbane
Sept. 18: Australia v South Africa - Brisbane Round Five
Sept. 25: Australia v Argentina - Townsville Sept. 25: New Zealand v South Africa - Townsville
Round Six Oct. 2: Argentina v Australia - Gold Coast
Oct. 2: South Africa v New Zealand - Gold Coast
