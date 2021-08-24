Rugby-Australia to host rest of Rugby Championship after COVID-19 disruptions

Australia's northeastern state of Queensland will host eight Rugby Championship tests in double-headers over four weekends from September in a rejigged schedule following new COVID-19 restrictions across the country and in New Zealand.

The Gold Coast will host round three (Sept. 12) and round six (Oct. 2) of the southern hemisphere competition, with Brisbane staging the fourth round (Sept. 18) and Townsville the fifth on Sept. 25. The All Blacks play Argentina, with Australia facing South Africa in the first double-header on the Gold Coast.

Advertisement

Rugby Australia said the second round match between Australia and the All Blacks originally scheduled for Perth on Aug. 28 would be rescheduled in coming days. Rugby Championship schedule:

Round Two Aug. 21: South Africa 29 v Argentina 10 - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Date TBC: Australia v New Zealand - Perth Round Three

Sept. 12: New Zealand v Argentina - Gold Coast Sept. 12: South Africa v Australia - Gold Coast

Round Four Sept. 18: Argentina v New Zealand - Brisbane

Sept. 18: Australia v South Africa - Brisbane Round Five

Sept. 25: Australia v Argentina - Townsville Sept. 25: New Zealand v South Africa - Townsville

Round Six Oct. 2: Argentina v Australia - Gold Coast

Oct. 2: South Africa v New Zealand - Gold Coast

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)