Maha: Senior I-T official's house burgled, valuables worth over Rs 2 lakh stolen

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a senior Income Tax department official here in Maharashtra and allegedly stole jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 2.2 lakh, a police official said.The incident took place at the house of I-T Commissioner, Nagpur, Rajesh Ranjan Dinanath Prasad, in the Income Tax Colony in Seminary Hills area of Nagpur and came to light on Monday, the official from Gittikhadan police station said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-08-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 09:13 IST
The incident took place at the house of I-T Commissioner, Nagpur, Rajesh Ranjan Dinanath Prasad, in the Income Tax Colony in Seminary Hills area of Nagpur and came to light on Monday, the official from Gittikhadan police station said. Prasad went to Mumbai on August 6 to visit a relative. In his absence, some persons broke the lock of his house and allegedly decamped with Rs 60,000 cash and a gold necklace kept in a cupboard, the official said. The incident came to light on Monday morning when Prasad returned to Nagpur, he said. After being alerted, the Gittikhadan police rushed to the spot and registered a case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

