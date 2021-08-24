Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport -NATO diplomat
Evacuation is being conducted on a "war footing" at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.
Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.
