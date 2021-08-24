Left Menu

Evacuation being conducted on a war footing at Kabul airport -NATO diplomat

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-08-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 09:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Evacuation is being conducted on a "war footing" at Kabul airport as foreign forces try to meet an Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Taliban officials have been briefed about the evacuation and logistical process at the airport, the NATO official said. The official said while the situation outside the airport was relatively calm better crowd management was still required.

