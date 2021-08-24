UP Police gives clean to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, two others in hate speech case
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and two other party workers in a hate speech case registered here last year, officials said on Tuesday.
In its final report filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar, the Crime Branch said no evidence was found against Sanjay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers Samerjit Singh and Brij Kumaru, they said.
Sanjay Singh was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act on August 13 last year for allegedly making remarks against a community and claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring a certain class of society.
Multiple cases were registered against the Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the AAP's Uttar Pradesh incharge, in connection with his remarks.
The court will hear the complainant's reply on the final report on September 16, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Farmers in Uttarakhand receive Rs 176.46 cr under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
PM Narendra Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 to provide LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.
More than 1200 villages in Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, rescue efforts underway
Uttarakhand HC asks NHAI about steps taken to save trees along Doon-Delhi highway
Domestic help torture case: Uttarakhand civil judge challenges dismissal in court