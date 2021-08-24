Left Menu

Out to attend nature's call, 17-year-old girl raped in Amethi

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friends brother here when she had gone to the fields to answer natures call, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Sunil 21, has been arrested.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-08-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 10:26 IST
Out to attend nature's call, 17-year-old girl raped in Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend's brother here when she had gone to the fields to answer nature's call, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sunil (21), has been arrested. The incident took place in a village under the Jagdishpur police station area on August 21, they said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call when she was abducted by Sunil with the help of his sister, who is the victim's friend. Later, Sunil put vermilion on the girl's forehead and raped her, the police said.

He also threatened the teenager with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who filed a police complaint, they added.

Inspector, Jagdishpur, Arun Kumar Dubey said an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's family and the accused arrested.

An investigation in the case is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021