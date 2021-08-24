Two youths drown in rivulet in Karnataka

Two young men who were engaged in agricultural work drowned in a rivulet in Udupi district, police sources said on Tuesday.

The youngsters have been identified as Mohan Naik (21) and Suresh (19), who were close relatives and residing in Albady village, they said.

The two were working as daily wage labourers in a farm and had gone to collect greens as manure for the farm on Monday evening. Sources said they might have accidentally slipped into the Kuntuhole riuvlet near the farm. Others went searching for them as they did not return after a long time. A search was launched in the rivulet and the bodies were recovered, they added.

