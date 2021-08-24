Toll in boiler blast in Bengaluru food factory rises to 4

Toll in the boiler blast at a food factory here rose to four, with two more people succumbing to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the business partner of M M Food Products and a woman employee died in the hospital on Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Monday afternoon in the snacks manufacturing company, killing two migrant workers from Bihar on the spot and leaving three others injured.

Another injured is battling for life in the hospital, they said.

The factory, where snacks such as 'sev' and 'Çhakli' were prepared, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof in a residential area.

There were about 15 LPG cylinders inside the building, but they remained intact, police said.

