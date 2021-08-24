Left Menu

Three children drown in pond in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:44 IST
Three children drown in pond in Rajasthan's Barmer
  • Country:
  • India

Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

They had stepped out of their home in Taku Beri village unsupervised on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The family informed the police later in the day as the kids did not return.

''On the basis of a mobile phone and slippers, a search operation was started to find the children in the pond. The bodies were found on Tuesday morning,'' SHO of local Sindhari police station, Mani Ram said.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021