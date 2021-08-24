Three children drown in pond in Rajasthan's Barmer

Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

They had stepped out of their home in Taku Beri village unsupervised on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Advertisement

The family informed the police later in the day as the kids did not return.

''On the basis of a mobile phone and slippers, a search operation was started to find the children in the pond. The bodies were found on Tuesday morning,'' SHO of local Sindhari police station, Mani Ram said.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)